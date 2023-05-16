Four killed after US convoy attacked in Nigeria

By Jennifer Hansler and Nimi Princewill, CNN

(CNN) — A United States convoy was attacked in Nigeria on Tuesday killing four people, including two personnel from the US consulate and two police officers, according to local police and US officials.

The attack took place in the southeastern Anambra state, with Anambra Police Command telling CNN that the attackers “murdered two police operatives and two staff of the US consulate and set their bodies and their vehicles ablaze.”

The personnel who were killed were not US citizens, according to the White House and the local police. “No US citizens were involved and therefore there were no US citizens hurt,” said John Kirby of the US National Security Council. “We are aware of some casualties, perhaps even some killed.”

When the assailants saw security forces “they made away with two police operatives and a driver of the second vehicle in the convoy,” Ikenga Tochukwu, deputy superintendent of police, said. “No US citizen was in the convoy,” he added.

Police said that joint security forces “have embarked on a rescue and recovery operation in the area.”

A State Department spokesperson Tuesday that “Mission Nigeria personnel are working with Nigerian security services to investigate.”

They continued: “The security of our personnel is always paramount, and we take extensive precautions when organizing trips to the field,” they continued.

