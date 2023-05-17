77-year-old Ohio woman marries herself in celebration of self-love

By Emily Sanderson

GOSHEN, Ohio (WLWT) — A local woman is taking self-love to a whole new level.

Dorothy Fedeli, or Dottie, married herself in a show of independence over the weekend.

Fideli is a resident at the O’Bannon Terrace Retirement Home. We talked with her Friday before Saturday’s ceremony.

The mother of three and grandmother was married once in 1965 during a quick courthouse ceremony.

She was divorced after nine years of marriage.

So over the weekend, the 77-year-old walked down the aisle to marry the love of her life, herself.

She says this time it’s about something more.

“Because this is something I’ve always wanted. I wanted to get married and have a happy life but things didn’t work out that way and now I have a second chance in doing something that’ll make me happy,” Dottie said.

Fideli says she got the idea from neighbors who saw a woman do the same thing on a talk show.

Residents at the retirement home, got to celebrate the wedding with her.

“Love, love is the most important thing in this world, and if you love God and love yourself, this world will be a field of roses,” says Fideli.

She wants others who wonder if it’ll ever happen for them to know one thing.

“If it’s not in the cards for them, then there’s something out there that will make them happy and find themselves in life and fulfill their soul,” said Fideli.

