Man who performed CPR on Arizona crash victim pays respects at memorial

GILBERT, Arizona (KPHO, KTVK) — A suspected DUI driver has been arrested after a crash in Gilbert left a motorcyclist dead on Monday. The motorcyclist was identified by his family as 23-year-old Chris Barlett. On Tuesday, Jim Sesnak, who was there in Barlett’s final moments providing CPR, returned to the scene to pay his respects. “Oh no, he’s just a kid. He’s just a kid,” Sesnak said.

It’s a devastating moment Sesnak says he’ll never forget. “So unnecessary. This didn’t have to happen,” he said. Sesnak saw a photo of the young man he desperately tried to save for the first time.

According to his parents, Bartlett was doing what he loved to do every day, riding his motorcycle, when his life was cut short. The crash happened around 1:30 pm along Williams Field Road and Val Vista Drive. Gilbert police say the driver who caused the crash was under the influence. “The life that he can’t have anymore because of some idiot. That’s what’s going through my mind,” Sesnak said. The driver has been identified as 49-year-old Lucinda Begay, who is awaiting charges.

On Tuesday, a memorial for Barlett continued growing. Family says he was an avid member of the Church of Latter-Day Saints and studying to become an airline pilot. “I want them to know that he was surrounded by really good people. Really good people. And they tried, we tried, but it just didn’t work. He didn’t pass alone,” Sesnak said.

Barlett’s family said he was an organ donor, and his final act of service would be helping those in need.

