Megan Fox says she’s never loved her body

(CNN) — Megan Fox may be a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition cover model, but she says she still struggles with body image.

“I have body dysmorphia. I don’t ever see myself really the way other people see me,” Fox told the publication. “There is never a point in my life where I loved my body. Never, ever.”

Fox explained that she began feeling that way in childhood.

“When I was little, that was like an obsession I had, that I should look this way,” she said. “And why I had an awareness of my body that young, I’m not sure. The journey of loving myself is going to be never-ending, I think.”

She added that she wished people wouldn’t notice her physical appearance first.

“I wished everyone noticed my aura, because I have a rainbow aura, and it’s special,” she said

Fox appears on a cover version of the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition, along with Kim Petras, Martha Stewart and Brooks Nader. The issues hit stands May 18.

