Sunriver Police release security photos, hope public can help ID suspect in recent vandalism cases

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Sunriver Police Department has released security photos in hopes the public can help someone who recently vandalized several properties in the resort community.

Officers said the male is being sought in connection with criminal mischief at properties near Ponderosa Road, Fremont Crossing and the Sunriver Village.

Residents of those areas are asked to check home surveillance video for footage on May 13 between midnight and 6 a.m.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Sunriver police at 541-593-1014.