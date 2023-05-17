Supreme Court refuses to block assault weapons bans in Illinois

By Tierney Sneed

(CNN) — The Supreme Court refused to block a local and state ban on assault weapon sales in Illinois, rejecting an emergency request from gun rights advocates and a gun store.

A vote count was not disclosed and the court did not explain its action.

Wednesday’s move by the high court is the latest example of the justices staying out of Second Amendment-related disputes for the moment, after the conservative majority last year issued a major ruling expanding its scope. The refusal to intervene in the Illinois case also comes while communities in several states are reeling from mass shootings, including, in some places, in attacks carried out with AR-15-style weapons, which are covered by the Illinois laws.

The gun rights advocates had asked for the law to be placed on hold while appeals in a challenge they’ve brought to the bans play out at lower courts.

