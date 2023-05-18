Child dies after falling out of vehicle then being hit by a car in South Carolina, troopers say

By Stephanie Moore & Peyton Furtado

PICKENS COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — A young child has died after falling out of the rear driver’s side of a car and then being hit by a vehicle in Pickens County, South Carolina, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The Highway Patrol first reported to news outlets that the child was “ejected” from the vehicle and then hit by an unknown vehicle, but have now released new information.

The crash happened Tuesday evening around 6 on Saluda Dam Road near Grant Valley Road.

Troopers said the boy was in the driver’s side seat of the car, and the door opened and he fell out.

The coroner identified him as 5-year-old Axel Garcia.

Troopers say they are investigating whether the child was hit by the car he was in or another vehicle.

Neighbors tell WYFF News 4 they saw a woman get out of the vehicle Garcia originally was in and begin CPR on him after it happened.

Wednesday, two teenage boys spoke with WYFF News 4, identifying themselves as people in the second car. They were visually emotional about the situation and said their car did not hit 6-year-old Garcia.

