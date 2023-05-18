Clark County School District police arrest teacher after gun found in car at school

By Michael Bell

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — A teacher at Cheyenne High School was arrested and placed on leave Wednesday after Clark County School District police found a gun in her car at the parking lot.

The CCSDPD reported the arrest of Chantel Brown, 29, who is charged with animal cruelty and possession of a weapon on school property.

Officers responded to the school parking lot after it was reported an animal was left inside Brown’s vehicle.

While investigating, police found a gun inside the car.

Brown has been a teacher with the district since 2018. She was placed on leave “per the terms of the negotiated agreement with the bargaining unit.”

Her next court hearing is scheduled for May 19. She is being held on $3,000 bond as of Wednesday afternoon.

A letter from Principal Anthony Nunez sent to parents reads:

The safety of our students is the number one priority. As always, we want to keep you informed of important matters happening within our school community.

An employee assigned to our school was arrested today for charges of animal cruelty and possession of a weapon on school property. CCSD Police located an animal left inside a vehicle in the school parking lot. During the investigation a firearm was located in the vehicle. She will be placed on leave and will not be allowed at our school or any other CCSD property.

Please know that this is a police investigation, and as school officials, we do not have additional information to share. CCSD Police is the lead investigative agency. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement in their investigation.

We are committed to providing quality instruction, ensuring that our students continue to receive an excellent education in a safe environment, and minimizing any disruption in our learning environment.

Thank you.

Principal Anthony Nunez

