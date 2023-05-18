Eastern Conference finals coaching matchup as intriguing as the action on court
By KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP Sports Writer
BOSTON (AP) — As much as this latest Eastern Conference finals pairing between the Heat and Celtics is a matchup that will lean heavily on stars like Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum, Game 1 proved it also will be a clash of Boston’s rookie coach Joe Mazzulla and Miami’s Erik Spoelstra. Mazzulla is trying to find ways to motivate a team with championship expectations. Spoelstra knows that position all too well and is proving this postseason how good he is at getting the best out of his players.