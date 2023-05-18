School buses catch fire on Turner Turnpike in Oklahoma County

By Jonathan Greco

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Two school buses part of a convoy caught fire Thursday morning on the Turner Turnpike in Oklahoma County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol closed the westbound lanes at mile marker 146, which is near the Luther exit. Troopers have since allowed vehicles to pass on the shoulder, but traffic has been diverted at the Kickapoo Turnpike.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials told KOCO 5 that the school buses that caught fire were in tow to be worked on. The person escorting the buses sustained minor injuries.

They said no students were on the bus. Authorities have not said what caused the buses to catch fire.

Sky 5 video showed that the buses were from Commerce, Oklahoma.

