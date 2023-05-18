Supreme Court rules against Andy Warhol in copyright dispute over Prince portrait

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter

(CNN) — The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the late Andy Warhol infringed on a photographer’s copyright when he created a series of silk screens based on a photograph of the late singer Prince, in a case that has garnered the attention of the global art world.

The ruling was 7-2.

The court rejected arguments made by a lawyer of the Andy Warhol Foundation (the artist died in 1987) that his work was sufficiently transformative so as not to trigger copyright concerns.

The opinion has been closely anticipated by the global art world watching to see how the court would balance an artist’s freedom to borrow from existing works and the restrictions of copyright law.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

