4 students treated after eating mushroom-infused chocolates at middle school

By Caleb Wethington

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — An investigation is underway after four middle school students received medical attention after eating mushroom-infused chocolate at school, according to a spokesman with Rutherford County Schools.

Four students at Christiana Middle School were given medical assistance from nurses and EMS on Thursday after allegedly eating pre-packed chocolate that contained mushrooms, the spokesman said.

RCS said a student admitted to bringing the mushroom-infused chocolate to school.

The students are being disciplined by the school based on the outcome of their investigation and law enforcement is also investigating the incident.

