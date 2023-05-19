Skip to Content
Andy Rourke, former bassist with The Smiths, dead at 59

By Amy Woodyatt, CNN

London (CNN) — Andy Rourke, bassist for legendary English rock band The Smiths, has died at age 59 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, his former bandmate announced Friday.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer,” guitarist Johnny Marr wrote on Twitter.

“Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans,” Marr said.

“We request privacy at this sad time,” he added.

Rourke joined The Smiths in 1982, and played alongside the band until their split in 1987 ahead of the release of their fourth studio album, “Strangeways, Here We Come.”

