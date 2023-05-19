Cubs snap 5-game losing streak with 10-1 romp over Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nico Hoerner had two two-run doubles in his return from the injured list and the Chicago Cubs snapped a five-game losing streak, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 10-1 on Friday night. Marcus Stroman (3-4) allowed one run and three hits in six innings for the victory. The Cubs have won seven straight games over the Phillies dating to the 2021 season. The Phillies (20-24) have lost five in a row. Part of the issue has been starting pitching, with Ranger Suarez (0-1) lasting only two innings while allowing five hits and four earned runs. It was the third time this week that a Phillies starter did not go longer than two innings.

