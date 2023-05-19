Defending champ Finland routs Hungary, Germany beats Austria at ice hockey worlds

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Defending champion Finland has produced a five-goal final period to rout newcomer Hungary 7-1 at the ice hockey world championship. A third victory in five games moved co-host Finland to third place in Group A behind the United States and Sweden. The top four in each eight-team group advances to quarterfinals. Mikko Rantanen contributed three assists for a tournament total of seven. He has yet to score here after 55 goals for his Colorado Avalanche in the NHL regular season. Germany beat Austria 4-2 after a slow start to record a second straight win in Group A. In Riga, co-host Latvia edged another newcomer Slovenia 3-2 in Group B, and Kazakhstan prevailed over Slovakia 4-3 in a shootout.

