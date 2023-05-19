Georgia man accused of squatting in military officer’s home arrested

By Mariya Murrow

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — A man who authorities say was illegally occupying the home of a deployed military officer has been arrested in DeKalb County, deputies say.

Investigators with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office say Vincent Denard Simon was served with an Intruder Affidavit, ordering him to leave the Ellenwood home.

Officials tell Atlanta News First that the house belonged to U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Colonel Dahlia Daure, who put the home up for sale while she was deployed.

Simon reportedly left the home without incident, but authorities allege they did find a weapon in the house and drugs on him leading to an arrest.

He is currently being held in the DeKalb County Jail and faces possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance charges.

