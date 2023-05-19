Giving Plate unveils new red bus called ‘Kid’s Korner Mobile Pantry’

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Giving Plate is the largest food pantry in Central Oregon. Giving Plate serves over 3,500 individuals a month, 90% of who are housed, hardworking neighbors in the community, according to their website.

Starting next month, Giving Plate will be driving around a propane-fueled red school bus one Saturday a month to La Pine, Redmond, Prineville, and Madras (a total of four weekends). The bus is called the "Kid's Korner Mobile Pantry" and will feature fruits and vegetables, snacks and oatmeal, amongst other things.

Starting in June, kids will be able to come onto the bus, take a tour and select their favorite items, before exiting out the back.

All items available in the Kids Korner Mobile Pantry will be free of charge.

They also announced they have located their future Community Store. Their present store, located at 1245 SE 3rd St C7, is half the size the new one will be (6,000 square feet) when it opens in early 2024.

Giving Plate will be taking over the old Xcel Fitness space in the Reed Market Plaza located at 61470 S. Hwy 97, Bend. This 6,000+ square foot space gives them room to create a warm and hospitable space for guests to come and shop at no cost for the food they need.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield met with Executive Director Ranae Staley about the new things Giving Plate has coming up. He'll air his report tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.