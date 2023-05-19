Nashville mechanic sexually assaults customer after exposing himself, police say

By Daniel Smithson

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A mechanic at a quick-service oil change shop in Nashville was arrested after police said he exposed himself and sexually assaulted one of his customers.

Henry C. Rankins III, 32, is charged with sexual battery and indecent exposure.

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department officers responded in September to Take 5 Oil Change at 15103 Old Hickory Blvd., according to an arrest report. The victim told police Rankins had exposed himself as he faced her open driver’s side window — an act police said was caught on camera.

The woman said as Rankins handed her the receipt, he touched her inappropriately without consent. Police said Rankins had asked, “Can I touch it?” and the woman said no.

Rankins was taken into custody and remains jailed on a $32,000 bond. WSMV4 reached out to Take 5 for comment and has not yet heard back.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.