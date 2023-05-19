Saudi Arabia’s surge of diplomacy brings Syria’s Assad, Ukraine’s Zelenskyy to Arab summit

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia is hosting an Arab League summit that is welcoming back Syrian President Bashar Assad after a 12-year suspension from the league. The summit on Friday also saw a surprise visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to rally support against Russia. Russian airstrikes have have left a swath of destruction across both Syria and Ukraine. But in Syria they came at Assad’s invitation and helped him cling to power through years of grinding civil war. Several other Arab states have maintained warm ties with Moscow while remaining largely neutral on the Ukraine war. The odd pairing of the two leaders in the same forum is the result of a recent flurry of diplomacy by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is pursuing regional rapprochement.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.