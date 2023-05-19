Teen in critical condition after falling out of moving party bus on Cross Island Parkway

By Web staff

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) — A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition after she fell out of a moving party bus on the Cross Island Parkway.

The fall happened at around 9 p.m. Wednesday near Hempstead Avenue in Queens Village.

Officials say the teen was leaning on an emergency door when the door swung open and she fell onto the parkway.

The girl struck her head onto the ground when she fell and suffered a critical head injury.

The driver kept driving, initially unaware that the teen had fallen out, authorities said.

He later returned to the scene and found the injured girl.

The 31-year-old bus driver has not been charged. However, equipment violations were discovered on the bus that may result in summonses.

Alcohol was also found in the rear of the bus, leading authorities to suspect the teens were drinking at the time of the mishap.

