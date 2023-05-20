Russia’s Wagner group claims to have captured Bakhmut, Ukraine says it still controls a part of it

By Darya Tarasova and Sugam Pokharel, CNN

(CNN) — The chief of the private military Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, claimed on Saturday that his forces have taken complete control of the long-contested city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.

“The operation to capture Bakhmut lasted 224 days,” he said in a video posted to Telegram, seeking to claim a final victory for the city.

CNN could not independently verify Prigozhin’s claim, but an initial response from the Ukrainian side disputed it.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, in a Telegram post less than an hour after the Russian mercenary’s claim was published, admitted the situation in Bakhmut was “critical” but said Ukrainian troops were still “holding the defense in the “Airplane” district of the city” – which lies on Bakhmut’s western most edge.

“As of now, our defenders control certain industrial and infrastructure facilities in the area and the private sector,” she said.

While Russian forces have continued their slow street-by-street advance in the city itself for many months, over the last two weeks Ukrainian forces have managed to re-capture small pockets of territory held by Russian troops to the northwest and southwest of the city.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.

