Mercado has 5 RBIs to lead Cardinals over Dodgers 10-5

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Oscar Mercado drove in five runs and Paul DeJong added a three-run homer to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 10-5 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday. St. Louis has won 11 of 14 after a 10-24 start to the season. Nolan Arenado extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a three-hit effort. Los Angeles lost three of four in the series and dropped a set for the first time since losing two of three to Pittsburgh on April 24-26. Clayton Kershaw allowed four runs in 3 2/3 innings, the shortest start of the season for the three-time Cy Young award winner.

