Celtics’ 3-0 deficit is surmountable to Boston Red Sox great David Ortiz

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Former Red Sox slugger and Hall of Famer David Ortiz knows what the Boston Celtics are facing and understands about coming back from a 3-0 hole. He’s done it, leading the 2004 World Series champion Red Sox from the three-games-to-none deficit in the American League championship series against the rival New York Yankees. They were the first team ever _ and only still _ to do it in MLB history. “Big Papi” says if the Celts believe, they can become the first NBA team to overcome an 0-3 deficit.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.