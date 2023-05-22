Dodgers hard-throwing rookie Bobby Miller to make debut against Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — Hard-throwing right-hander Bobby Miller, one of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ top prospects, will make his debut against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday. Manager Dave Roberts confirmed the plan for Miller before another rookie, right-hander Gavin Stone, made his second start against the Braves. Miller was with the team on Monday in preparation for his debut. Miller was the No. 29 overall pick in the 2020 June draft from Louisville. Roberts says he cautioned Miller against trying to impress with his 100 mph fastball. Roberts says his advice to Miller is “just be yourself.”

