NFL expands sports medicine diversity program to 19 schools

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The NFL has expanded a program for minorities and women in sports medicine. The league aims to increase diversity among athletic trainers and medical staff in line with similar initiatives for coaches and the front office. The pool will now match diverse students from 19 medical schools with NFL clubs and more than double the participants from the 14 who took part in the pilot last year. The league plans to expand in the future to include additional player-care disciplines such as physical therapy and behavioral health.

