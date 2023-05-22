Protest held in response to Walton Arts Center drag show cancellation

By Paul Petitte

Click here for updates on this story

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas (KHBS) — Several dozen protestors gathered in Fayetteville Saturday, unhappy over the Walton Arts Center’s recent decision not to host drag queen shows in the Youth Zone during this year’s Pride weekend.

The protest follows the resignation of seven of the center’s board members Friday.

Members of one advocacy group say they were upset when they heard the decision.

“It marginalizes the LGBTQIA community. It perpetuates stigma that drag kings and queens are dangerous. Our community won’t stand for bigoted, homophobic policies any longer,” said Kaitlin with Arkansans for Social Justice, who did not want to give her last name.

The Walton Arts Center released a statement Thursday that said: “Due to the charged nationwide political conversations around drag and minors that many times results in divisive and dangerous rhetoric, we asked if there was any way we could help NWA Pride reach its intended goals for the Youth Zone without drag performances for minors,” the statement read.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.