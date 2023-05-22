Sign flies out of truck, smashes into car’s windshield

By LAURA HAEFELI

Click here for updates on this story

WINDHAM, New Hampshire (WBZ) — A New Hampshire man is lucky to be alive after debris flew into his windshield along 93 North last Wednesday.

Taylor Manning said in less than a second everything could have changed for his family.

“We have two young children, I would have been a widow at 30,” said Taylor’s wife, Amanda.

“I could have died,” said Taylor, who was driving home to Manchester after work in Boston when suddenly, “I see a metal sign fly out the back of the truck and it happened so quick I couldn’t do anything. I couldn’t move.”

Manning said he was driving behind a trash truck along 93 near Windham. “I just had to brace for it to hit me and it hit me and smashed the windshield.”

Manning described the debris as a 20 x 20 metal street sign

“I was that close to not walking away from it. I have a wife, two young kids and it’s scary how fragile life is and how quick it can end,” said Taylor

Manning called the New Hampshire State Police, who took a report of the incident.

“The sign fell from a moving vehicle and struck the windshield,” could be heard over the police scanner.

Manning told WBZ there was one witness who allegedly tracked down the truck involved and was able to ID the plate number for police.

“There was one witness, he did not stop but he followed the truck and he was the one who got the license plate and the color of the truck,” said Manning, who hopes drivers carrying loose material or debris learn from the accident.

“I’d like to see the trash trucks make sure their covers are down on the back. I’m sure if the cover was down that would not have happened,” said Manning.

New Hampshire State Police did confirm the accident but didn’t say if they’ve identified the driver of the truck.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.