Four people arrested after effigy of Vinícius Jr. was hanged from a bridge in January, Spanish police say

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — Four people have been arrested for allegedly hanging an effigy of Real Madrid forward Vinícius Jr. off a bridge in January, Spanish police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the Spanish capital near Real’s training center ahead of the team’s Copa del Rey quarterfinal against Atlético Madrid on January 26.

More to follow…

