Lawyer who spat on anti-racism protester picks jail over probation

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A white lawyer who spat on a Black high school student during an anti-racism march in suburban Milwaukee in 2020 has chosen jail over probation. Shorewood attorney Stephanie Rapkin was convicted of misdemeanor disorderly conduct in April in connection with the incident. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Milwaukee County Judge Laura Crivello on Tuesday stayed a 60-day jail sentence for a year of probation with 100 hours of community service. But Rapkin said no one would ever accept her and said she wanted to go to jail instead. She still faces a charge of assaulting the police officer who arrested her the day after the march. A jury trial has been scheduled for August to resolve that charge.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.