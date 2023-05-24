FTC investigates what caused America’s baby formula shortages

By Parija Kavilanz, CNN

New York (CNN) — The Federal Trade Commission has launched an investigation into the protracted shortages of baby formula in the United States that left store shelves bare of the essential product for several months and created widespread anxiety among parents and caregivers.

The agency on Wednesday announced it is seeking public input about the nature and prevalence of “any deceptive, fraudulent, or otherwise unfair business practices aimed at taking advantage of families during this shortage.”

“We have been monitoring and will continue to monitor the ongoing infant formula shortage, which is causing enormous anxiety, fear, and financial burden for American families,” FTC Chair Lina Khan said in a statement.

She said the FTC is launching a public inquiry to determine what contributed to the shortage – and what, if anything, may have disrupted the regulator’s ability to respond to it.

The FTC inquiry focuses on a broad range of topics, including potential fraud, deception, or scams when people tried to buy baby formula during the shortages. The agency is also probing potential price gouging by online sellers of baby formula.

The regulator is also investigating problems retailers faced trying to obtain baby formula supplies. Specifically, the FTC is looking for information about whether small and independent retailers faced more difficulties accessing limited supplies of infant formula compared to large chain retailers.

More broadly, its also probing the baby formula industry, pattern of mergers and acquisitions among manufacturers of the product and supply chain challenges and whether there are regulatory barriers that have prevented imports of baby formula brands into the US formula market.

Spokespeople for formula makers Abbott, Nestle, Perrigo and Reckitt did not immediately respond to CNN’s requests for comment. The FTC also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The formula shortage reached a head in July 2022, when more than 20% of all formula products – including more than 30% of powdered formulas – were missing from store shelves following a major recall of several baby formula products by a leading producer.

By February 2023, about a third of families with an infant younger than 1 said they had had trouble getting supply, according to market research firm IRI. More critically, more than half said they had less than a week’s supply on hand.

Acute shortages have eased a year later but the crisis exacted a heavy emotional on families and caregivers.

– CNN’s Deidre McPhillips contributed to this story.

