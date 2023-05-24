Mystery good Samaritan helps officer save Maine residents trapped on roof during fire

By Raquel Ciampi

HALLOWELL, Maine (WMTW) — A good Samaritan helped an officer save two residents after a fire broke out at a Hallowell home on Tuesday.

At 10 p.m., emergency responders received reports of two people trapped on the roof of the Franklin Street home.

Officials say a Hallowell Police Department officer was able to get to the fire in less than a minute, joined by a good Samaritan who ran to help.

Authorities do not know the identity of the person who helped, but say they grabbed a ladder and were able to help get the residents to safety.

No one was injured.

If you know the person who helped first responders, you’re asked to send a message to the Hallowell Police Department Facebook page.

An investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.

