Suspect in U-Haul crash near White House will remain detained pending hearing next week

(CNN) — The man accused of crashing a U-Haul truck into a security barrier near the White House earlier this week will remain in custody ahead of his detention hearing next week, a federal magistrate judge said Wednesday.

During Sai Varshith Kandula’s brief initial hearing in federal court on Wednesday, US Magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather ordered the 19-year-old suspect to remain detained until his detention hearing on May 30.

Kandula is not a US citizen or a lawful permanent resident, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors argued several reasons why Kandula should remain detained, noting that he has no local ties to Washington, DC, and poses a serious risk that he could flee.

