A man has been arrested after shooting his roommate during a fight about eating the last Hot Pocket, police in Kentucky say

By Michelle Watson, CNN

(CNN) — A man in Louisville, Kentucky, is facing an assault charge after shooting his roommate “in the ass” during a fight about eating their last Hot Pocket, officials said.

Clifton Williams got angry Saturday “and began throwing tiles” at his roommate after the roommate ate the last Hot Pocket, the victim told police, according to a court citation.

The roommate said he tried to fight back before telling Williams he was leaving, the citation said.

As the roommate was leaving, “Mr. Williams went inside the residence and got a gun,” the victim told investigators. Williams then shot his roommate “in the ass while he was trying to leave,” according to the citation.

The roommate “went a few blocks away to get help,” the citation said.

CNN has reached out to an attorney for Williams. Williams was being held on a $7,500 bond according to court documents and a spokesperson for the Jefferson Circuit Court Clerk. His next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, according to court documents.

The incident is one of the most recent examples of a disagreement escalating to gun violence in a country with more civilian guns than people, according to the Small Arms Survey.

Earlier this month, a Sonic Drive-In employee was allegedly shot and killed by a 12-year-old boy during an argument with another man in the restaurant’s parking lot, police in Keene, Texas, said.

Last month in North Carolina, a man was accused of shooting a 6-year-old neighbor and her parents after getting upset about a basketball that had rolled into his yard, neighbors said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.