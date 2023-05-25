Annual pancake breakfast in South Haven to benefit family of fallen Paw Paw firefighter

By FOX 17

SOUTH HAVEN, Michigan (WXMI) — This year’s annual Memorial Weekend Pancake Breakfast in South Haven will benefit the family of a fallen Paw Paw firefighter.

Lt. Ethan Quillen of the Paw Paw Fire Department died while responding to a downed power line during an ice storm on Feb. 22.

South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) says half the proceeds from this year’s event will be donated to Lieutenant Quillen’s family.

The pancake breakfast is scheduled to be held at Station 3 on Sunday, May 28 from 7:30–11:30 a.m.

It costs $10 for adults to attend, $5 for children 4–14, and free to children under 4, according to SHAES. The breakfast includes pancakes, sausages, scrambled eggs and beverages.

