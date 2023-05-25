Baseball player dies after dugout collapse in Pennsylvania

By Tom Lehman

Click here for updates on this story

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A 19-year-old baseball player from Harrisburg has died after a dugout he was helping to disassemble collapsed on him.

The accident happened at the 7th and Radnor baseball fields on Monday afternoon.

The Cumberland County coroner said Angel Mercado-Ocasio died late Tuesday at Holy Spirit Hospital from traumatic brain injuries.

Mercado-Ocasio was at the field as part of a community baseball program and was helping to take down dugouts his coach had built without the city’s permission. A section of the dugout fell on him during that process.

Gerardo Diaz, known as “Coach Cuba,” has taken responsibility for the incident. He said he’s devastated by Mercado-Ocasio’s death.

“He just got into university. He just went to university just this year. You don’t know how bright and funny … He was it,” Diaz said.

The dugouts have since been fully removed from the field.

Friends mourn A memorial has been set up on the field for Mercado-Ocasio.

His best friends said they’re grieving after the tragic accident.

“Angel was, like, he was more than just a teammate to me and my brother,” Alejandro Escudero said.

Alejandro and Francisco Escudero said their former Harrisburg High School teammate was a small and quiet second baseman with a big heart.

“Being 4’11” in high school is challenging and he didn’t care who he was going up against. I feel like he had whatever in him to try to beat the opponent,” Francisco Escudero said.

Mercado-Ocasio had played most recently with Central Penn College, where he was a student. Leaders there said the community was in mourning for the bright young athlete.

“I just couldn’t believe it. I still can’t believe that Angel’s gone,” Alejandro Escudero said.

Teammates said they’re saddened that Mercado-Ocasio died while trying to help the community.

“I’m just glad that I saw him before I can’t see him again,” Alejandro Escudero said.

Statements Central Penn College President Linda Fedrizzi-Williams sent out a letter Wednesday morning with the sad news. It said, in part, “Our Central Penn College family is devastated by the loss of Angel. As friends who have become family, we are mourning the heart-wrenching loss of one of our own, a promising young athlete who senselessly lost his life while helping others enjoy the sport he loved so much. No words can adequately express our anguish.”

Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams also released a statement:

“We are devastated to learn of the passing of Angel Mercado-Ocasio. Anytime someone passes, we lose a little bit of who we are. It hurts even more when it’s one of our own. Angel was our son; a proud Harrisburg Cougar, and a stand-out, promising young athlete. He died helping others around the sport he loved. It’s heart-wrenching. Angel embraced so many people and now we need to embrace his memory. We ask everyone in the community to pray for his family, his friends, and his teammates, as we get through this impossibly difficult time together. The City of Harrisburg would like to extend our sincere condolences and prayers to the family.”

Lancaster police are looking for two people wanted in connection with a shooting.Lancaster police are looking for two people wanted in connection with a shooting.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.