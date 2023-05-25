Family issues heartbreaking update on boy’s condition after he was struck by an ice cream truck

By Erin Lowrey

KENNER, Louisiana (WDSU) — The family of a boy who was hit by an ice cream truck when it crashed into his Kenner apartment has provided a heartbreaking update on his condition.

Javier Adrian Flores Fajardo, 12, was injured Saturday after an ice cream truck plowed into an apartment complex in Kenner.

The Fajardo family issued a statement saying that his condition has not improved, and the doctors do not think he will wake up.

The statement from the family read:

“The worry that we have is that because of the severity of the injury, he will never wake up. And we worry that he can progress to true brain dead at any point over the next hours today.

“Unfortunately, sometimes if a person has so much injury to the head, no matter how much surgery, or medicine, or perfect medical care, the brain swells so much, there is nothing we can do.”

The family also thanked the community for donating to their GoFundMe account.

According to Kenner police, the crash happened around 3:45 p.m.

Police say the driver of the ice cream truck was driving south on Dartmouth Street and Clemson Drive.

The driver is accused of speeding and running a red light before crashing into the living room of an apartment.

On Wednesday, police announced that the driver, Mechael Yousef Mansoor, 71, of Kenner, has been arrested and faces charges of negligent injuring and reckless operation of a vehicle.

Fajardo was inside the apartment playing video games in his bedroom when he was hit by the ice cream truck, according to police.

Family says the boy was buried under the truck and rubble, and it took responders about 40 minutes before they were able to pull him out.

Both the Fajardo and Mansoor were taken to an area hospital.

Fajardo has undergone multiple surgeries since the incident. He has sustained brain injuries, and both his legs and collarbone are broken.

The family of the boy says he is in critical condition. Kenner police say the driver was released from the hospital on Monday.

Investigators have ruled out drugs and alcohol, and medical emergencies as a factor of the crash. Speeding is a possible factor, and investigators are working to determine if there was a medical mishap.

The family has started a GoFundMe fundraiser called “Help for Adrian and his family,” organized by his uncle Joel Orellana.

