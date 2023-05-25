Indianapolis 500 renaissance marked by brisk ticket sales, fewer empty seats at vast racetrack
By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Doug Boles grew up revering the colorful, flavor of race day at the Indianapolis 500. Back then, it wasn’t easy finding a ticket to the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. Then came the 12-year split that threatened to ruin American open-wheel racing and ticket sales predictably crashed. Now, a decade after taking his dream job as Indianapolis Motor Speedway president, Boles has presided over the first two sellouts since racing resumed at the track after World War II. The demand hasn’t waned.