Police identify woman shot, killed by US Marshals after Oklahoma City pursuit

By Jonathan Greco

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — Police have released the identity of the woman who was killed when authorities say she produced a gun following a pursuit with U.S. Marshals in Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, Oklahoma City police and U.S. Marshals tried to take a woman who had two felony warrants out of Cleveland County for stalking and malicious injury to property. A news release states that the woman made numerous threats via social media, including against law enforcement, and her behavior escalated to the point of suggesting a high risk of violence.

Police tried pulling over the woman near Northwest 39th Street and Barr Avenue, but she fled and started a pursuit.

“She turned right through here in the neighborhood behind me, you can see the crash scene in the distance back there,” MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said. “Police officers attempted to stop her, but she sped away, initiating a pursuit.”

A U.S. Marshal rammed her car, ending the chase near Northwest 48th Street and Warren Avenue. Police said the woman then pulled out a gun, and a U.S. Marshal shot and killed her.

“Ultimately, she was shot by one of the members of the U.S. Marshals Service, but it was after she produced a firearm and it was after the crash that the shooting took place,” Knight said.

The Oklahoma City Police Department identified the woman as Shari Vincent, 44.

A witness who lives near where the pursuit ended told KOCO 5 that she heard shots being fired.

“I’m very shook up. I’m very sad for the family. I’m sad for the officer, too,” Valerie Walker said. “A minute, to a minute and a half max. Including the precision of the crash, and the shots fired.”

