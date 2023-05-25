Riley, d’Arnaud lead Braves to 8-5 win over Phillies in rematch of 2022 playoffs

ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley hit a pair of monstrous homers and pinch-hitter Travis d’Arnaud came through with a tiebreaking, two-run single in the eighth inning that carried the Atlanta Braves to an 8-5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. D’Arnaud was sent up for slumping Michael Harris II with the bases loaded and lined a one-out single to left field off Gregory Soto. Both teams displayed plenty of power. Bryce Harper hit a mammoth homer for the Phillies, and Alec Bohm connected on a two-run shot. Marcell Ozuna went deep for the Braves, who homered three times off Aaron Nola. Nick Anderson picked up the win and Raisel Iglesias the save.

