Saraland man back in Metro accused of hitting city employee with his car

SARALAND, Alabama (WALA) — A Saraland man is back in Metro Jail, accused of hitting a Saraland city employee with his car.

Teddie Copeland was arrested back in February and charged with 2nd-degree assault.

According to court documents, Copeland was sent to a hospital for mental health treatment after the alleged assault.

Jail records show Copeland has been in and out of Metro several times over the last two decades.

Back on February 14th, court documents say that a city of Saraland Parks and Recreation employee was working outside the Saraland Civic Center.

Investigators say Copeland got into an argument with the employee and hit him with his car throwing the victim into the air.

Lieutenant Billy Odell says it’s unclear what led up to the argument between the two.

“They don’t know each other. The employee was over these working, they got into an argument, don’t know the actual events with the argument,” Lt. Odell said. “But he was upset with him. The employee tried to get out of his way and he ran him over.”

Copeland is scheduled to be back in court Thursday.

