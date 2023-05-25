Service dog graduates with college diploma, alongside owner

By WABC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

SOUTH ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) — Every dog has its day.

For one dog in New Jersey, that day came with a cap, gown and… a college diploma.

A service dog named Justin received a diploma alongside his owner, Grace Mariani, on Monday from Seton Hall University.

Justin accompanied Mariani to all of her classes as she worked toward her degree in elementary and special education.

Mariani, a Mahwah resident, earned a Bachelor of Science in Education degree.

During the commencement ceremony at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., she was joined by Justin on stage and both received diplomas from Seton Hall’s Joseph E. Nyre.

The reaction from their fellow Class of 2023 graduates was certainly a perfect way to mark the moment.

Wherever their road leads next, these two will certainly be a package deal.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.