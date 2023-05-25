Third-grader surprised by dad after year of deployment

Skip to Content
    OMAHA, Nebraska (KMTV) — It was an extra special afternoon in Omaha for one third-grader.

Staff at the Sacred Heart School told Genesis Riviat that she won the grand prize at a school assembly, but it was so big, she needed a blindfold.

3 News Now was there the moment she found out that her dad was home from a year-long deployment.

“I had to pull it back in. Because seeing her getting ready to cry made me want to get sad. But I was like, I have way too many people staring at me, cameras around, you know I’m just gonna play it tough, get through it and just get to my baby,” said Petty Ofc. 1st Class Jason Rivait, U.S. Navy.

It was the first time he got to see any of his family in person in a whole year.

