Trial date set for Steve Bannon’s fundraising fraud case

By Kara Scannell, CNN

(CNN) — A New York state judge has set a trial date for Steve Bannon’s fundraising fraud case for May of next year.

In a brief court hearing Thursday, the judge said Bannon’s trial would begin May 27, 2024 – roughly two months after former President Donald Trump will be on trial before the same judge, Juan Merchan, for charges related to falsifying business records tied to hush money payments.

Bannon has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of conspiracy, money laundering and scheme to defraud.

Prosecutors allege Bannon and others defrauded donors in a fundraising effort called “We Build The Wall.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.