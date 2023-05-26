4 men arrested for sexually exploiting, human trafficking 15-year-old girl, Florida sheriff says

By Erik Waxler

PASCO COUNTY, Florida (WFTS) — Authorities said the “sick and disturbing” case started with Randy Coffelt.

From his Clay County home, investigators said he met a Pasco County teenager on an app called “Chat Avenue” and manipulated her into sending him nude pictures.

Pictures he would then post online on a website, Adult Friend Finder.

“From the very beginning of their conversations, when they first started speaking, the victim says, ‘Hey, I just want to let you know I’m 15 years old.’ And he goes, ‘That’s ok, I like them young.’ From the very beginning, a 44-year-old male knows this is a 15-year-old. And he says I don’t care,” said Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco.

The coercion got even worse.

Investigators said Coffelt set the teen up with different men who sexually assaulted her. Some of those encounters were recorded and also posted online.

“A man had significant control of a child by using her purported affection and love. And the threat of taking that away or shifting that to another victim terrified this young girl. And so she would do whatever he asked her to with whomever,” said Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.

Investigators identified and arrested Coffelt as the ringleader.

Authorities also arrested Braden Sarno, Sidney Smith, and John Kehinde. Each person was charged for having sex with a minor, human trafficking, and use of a child in sexual performance. The FDLE and Clay County Sheriff’s Office assisted PSO with the investigation.

Investigators credit the teen for coming forward with her story to a victim advocate from More Too Life.

“It’s going to be a long journey for her but we are diligent to walk alongside her to be sure that she does reach her full potential in life. And continue to wrap her with wrap-around care services,” said victim advocate Kim Figueroa.

Sheriff Nocco also warned parents the teen was able to communicate on apps using her television after her parents took away her iPad.

The state hotline to report possible human trafficking is 1-855-FLA-SAFE.

