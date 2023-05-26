Britney Spears reunites with her mother after three years

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Britney Spears has shared that she and her mother Lynne Spears are now on better terms.

The singer posted a throwback photo of herself as a child on her verified Instagram account, writing in the caption, “My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!!”

“And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!!,” the caption read. “I love [heart emojis] you so much !!!”

Spears added, “Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards !!!”

She and her mother have reportedly been estranged, with the younger Spears posting negatively about her mother in the past during the star’s struggle to be freed from conservatorship.

Lynne Spears has not commented publicly about the reunion. In August 2022, she issued a plea to her daughter, writing on social media, “Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes! And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships!”

“I have never and will never turn my back on you! Your rejections to the countless times I have flown out and calls make me feel hopeless!,” Lynne Spears wrote. “I have tried everything. I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only , eye to eye, in private.”

The elder Spears was photographed waiting outside of her daughter’s Southern California home on Wednesday.

