Kershaw set to start Saturday for Dodgers after coming off bereavement list

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw was set to start Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays after being activated from the bereavement list Friday. Kershaw went on the list Monday following the death of his mother, Marianne Tombaugh. The left-hander took the loss Sunday at St. Louis to fall to 6-4, allowing four runs over 3 2/3 innings. Also, Julio Urías, the Los Angeles left-hander who left his start May 18 after three innings because of a strained left hamstring, was scheduled to throw off a mound Saturday.

