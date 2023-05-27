Bayern Munich fires top executives Kahn, Salihamidžić shortly after clinching Bundesliga win

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga title celebrations were quickly overshadowed by the fallout from the club’s decision to fire former goalkeeper Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidžić from their positions as top executives. Bayern secured the German championship in the final minutes of the season on Saturday with a 2-1 win over Cologne to finish ahead of Borussia Dortmund on goal difference. Then the club announced its supervisory board had decided to fire Kahn as chief executive and Salihamidžić as sporting director with immediate effect. Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel says that “instead of celebrating, now we have the next issue.”

