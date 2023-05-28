Doucoure saves Everton from relegation with final-day winner against Bournemouth

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton’s fans poured onto the field to celebrate their team’s latest final-day escape in the Premier League after a 1-0 win over Bournemouth secured by Abdoulaye Doucoure’s second-half thunderbolt. Add 2023 to 1994 and 1998 as Everton again left it to the last afternoon of the campaign to preserve its top-flight status, which the club has had since 1954. Everton finished one place above the relegation zone and two points higher than Leicester. Doucoure’s powerful 20-meter strike will go down as one of the most important goals in the club’s 145-year history and ensured Everton is not heading down to the Championship and likely into financial chaos.

