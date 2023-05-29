Boston woman continues search for priceless ring she lost at Logan Airport

By Ted Wayman

BOSTON (WCVB) — A Boston woman is hoping someone has come across her engagement ring that she lost at Boston Logan International Airport earlier this month.

Sarah Esteverena said that on May 10, she was waiting for her British Airways flight from Boston to London, a business trip she has made many times before.

She said she had taken off her engagement ring to put on some hand lotion while in the British Airways passenger lounge in Terminal E when she suddenly got called to board her flight.

“I got on the plane. I sat down and I got myself settled. It was probably five minutes and I looked at my hand and I went: ‘Where’s my ring?'” Esteverena said.

Esteverena said she spent the next five-and-a-half hours messaging everyone she could on the ground while her flight was in the air in an effort to find the ring, which her husband, Fernando, proposed to her with 11 years ago.

“It has a white gold, art-deco setting, so it’s up kind of high. There’s five equal-sized old, European mine-cut diamonds,” she said.

From a jeweler’s perspective, Esteverena’s ring is not expensive. But to Esteverena, the ring is priceless for a number of reasons.

The ring initially belonged to Fernando Esteverena’s grandmother, Zulema, who received it from her husband while they were in Argentina in the 1920s.

Sarah Esteverena said she grew close to Zulema while she was dating Fernando. Then one day, Zulema let Fernando know that if he wanted, she would give him her ring to give to Sarah.

Unfortunately, British Airways representatives told Esteverena that there was nothing more that they could do.

“‘We’ve followed all of our protocol and nobody has the ring,'” Esteverena said she was told.

Three weeks later, Esteverena said she has no luck finding her ring and has gotten very little help from British Airways representatives, who told her that there are no surveillance cameras in the area of the passenger lounge where she was sitting on May 10.

“My greatest hope would be somebody picked it up,” Esteverena said. “Just send it back, no questions asked. It’s very important to our family.”

