Memorial Day Ceremony returns to Miramar National Cemetery in-person after four years

By Natalie Chuck

Click here for updates on this story

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — More than 100 people gathered at the Miramar National Cemetery Sunday afternoon for a Memorial Day Ceremony.

The outdoor event was free to attend and honored the 50th Anniversary of Women in Naval Aviation.

This year marks the first in-person Memorial Day Ceremony at the cemetery since 2019.

“This is probably the first of many years that we’re catching up,” said Tom Crosby, and United States Navy Veteran who looks forward to the even each year.

Crosby was born in the Philippines and raised there during World War II where he and his family members were taken as prisoners of war, but rescued by U.S. troops.

“My brother and I made a pact. We were going to thank the United States for our freedom,” said Crosby.

He made good on that pact by enlisting in the Navy after high school. Crosby’s brother went on to become a Navy Seal, but eventually died at 39-years old due to complications from agent orange.

Now, Crosby turns 90-years old this year and remembers his brother every Memorial Day.

“It’s not a celebration. It’s an honor,” said Crosby.

The ceremony featured keynote speakers like Captain Tamara Graham, a United States Navy combat helicopter pilot who has served for more than 30 years.

The 2022 San Diego Veteran of the Year, Joshua Prado, a United States Navy Veteran, also spoke.

The ceremony will take place at the Flag Assembly Area.

There will be free parking with shuttles to the area.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.